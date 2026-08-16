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Villas for sale in Austria

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Lower Austria
7
Upper Austria
3
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12 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Villa 5 rooms
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 2
FontanaGolfClub(FONTANA)Luxurious fully furnished villa with a large terrace and garage in F…
$4,60M
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Villa 5 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Villa 5 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located in one of the most prestigious residential areas of the 13th Viennese m…
$1,72M
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Villa 8 rooms in Hinterbruhl, Austria
Villa 8 rooms
Hinterbruhl, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
Gaadner StreetsExclusive villa with private elevator in the house, pool and view of green ar…
$2,76M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 9 rooms in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Villa 9 rooms
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 9
Area 325 m²
Just 25 minutes from Vienna you can enjoy the perfect combination of peace, nature and luxur…
$4,07M
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Villa in Engerwitzdorf, Austria
Villa
Engerwitzdorf, Austria
Area 400 m²
Description of the site: For sale is a land plot with an existing residential house requiri…
$695,847
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Villa in Baden, Austria
Villa
Baden, Austria
Area 429 m²
This outstanding villa, built in 2003-2004 to the highest quality standards, is in an impecc…
$3,41M
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TekceTekce
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vienna, Austria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 468 m²
DescriptionWelcome to this exclusive villa in the northwest of Vienna, located in the 19th d…
$4,18M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kierling, Austria
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kierling, Austria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique new modern villa with swimming pool in Klosterneuburg near Vienna!   This modern …
$4,64M
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Villa 25 rooms in Ufer, Austria
Villa 25 rooms
Ufer, Austria
Rooms 25
Area 800 m²
Historic VillaThe magnificent villa, built in 1902, embodies the timeless elegance and splen…
$2,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious family villa with a pool in the centre of the elite village of Fontana. Gated con…
$3,72M
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Villa 8 rooms in Bezirk Vocklabruck, Austria
Villa 8 rooms
Bezirk Vocklabruck, Austria
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
This wonderful villa, a historic gem and former summer residence of the famous opera singer,…
$3,23M
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Villa 4 rooms in Kierling, Austria
Villa 4 rooms
Kierling, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Living on the Ölberg in Klosterneuburg This picturesque property on the popular Ö…
$1,14M
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Properties features in Austria

with Garage
with Mountain view
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