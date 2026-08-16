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Houses for sale in Austria

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Vienna
9
Graz
3
Lower Austria
24
Styria
11
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53 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Sankt Kanzian am Klopeiner See, Austria
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5 bedroom house
Sankt Kanzian am Klopeiner See, Austria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover a rare opportunity in one of Southern Carinthia's most beautiful regions. The Haus/…
$681,812
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7 room house in Krems an der Donau, Austria
7 room house
Krems an der Donau, Austria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
The historic old town is within walking distance, very good transport connections and about …
$1,73M
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4 room house in Paudorf, Austria
4 room house
Paudorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 532 m²
Description This sunny and family-friendly new construction project is located in a top loca…
$577,212
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 5 rooms in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Villa 5 rooms
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 2
FontanaGolfClub(FONTANA)Luxurious fully furnished villa with a large terrace and garage in F…
$4,60M
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Villa 5 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Villa 5 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located in one of the most prestigious residential areas of the 13th Viennese m…
$1,72M
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7 room house in Giesshubl, Austria
7 room house
Giesshubl, Austria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 046 m²
This unique house is located on an elevated position in a quiet and peaceful location in Gie…
$4,97M
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TekceTekce
4 room house in Weidlingbach, Austria
4 room house
Weidlingbach, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 802 m²
Welcome to Weidlingbach, one of the most sought-after residential areas in the idyllic surro…
$913,951
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3 room house in Vienna, Austria
3 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
$924,363
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4 room house in Paudorf, Austria
4 room house
Paudorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 682 m²
Description This sunny and family-friendly new construction project is located in a top loca…
$519,375
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6 room house in Markgrafneusiedl, Austria
6 room house
Markgrafneusiedl, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
📍 Settlement of Baumgarten, 2282 Markgrafneusiedl The Baumgarten settlement is located in th…
$2,65M
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5 room house in Spitz, Austria
5 room house
Spitz, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 692 m²
Immerse yourself in the timeless charm of this magnificent country house in one of the most …
$426,836
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Villa 8 rooms in Hinterbruhl, Austria
Villa 8 rooms
Hinterbruhl, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
Gaadner StreetsExclusive villa with private elevator in the house, pool and view of green ar…
$2,76M
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4 room house in Paudorf, Austria
4 room house
Paudorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 042 m²
Description This sunny and family-friendly new construction project is located in a top loca…
$403,702
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5 room house in Gneixendorf, Austria
5 room house
Gneixendorf, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 492 m²
For sale, this property is located in the picturesque center of Gneixendorf (Krems). The spe…
$276,460
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Villa 9 rooms in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Villa 9 rooms
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 9
Area 325 m²
Just 25 minutes from Vienna you can enjoy the perfect combination of peace, nature and luxur…
$4,07M
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8 room house in Vienna, Austria
8 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 652 m²
Welcome to your new home in the heart of 1190 Vienna – a district that captivates not only i…
$4,51M
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5 room house in Weidlingbach, Austria
5 room house
Weidlingbach, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 062 m²
Welcome to Weidlingbach, one of the most sought-after residential areas in the idyllic surro…
$1,03M
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Villa in Engerwitzdorf, Austria
Villa
Engerwitzdorf, Austria
Area 400 m²
Description of the site: For sale is a land plot with an existing residential house requiri…
$695,847
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House in Seiersberg Pirka, Austria
House
Seiersberg Pirka, Austria
Investors Watched! Attractive apartment package at Graz Well connected in Seiersberg, will …
$2,19M
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Chalet 7 bedrooms in Notsch, Austria
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Notsch, Austria
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 14 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Chalet Le Dorf – Exclusive Alpine Chalet in the heart of Carinthia (Austria) In a prime loc…
Price on request
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7 room house in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria
7 room house
Maria Enzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Maria Enzersdorf is a suburb with a very well-developed infrastructure. The villa is located…
$2,29M
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5 room house in Wienersdorf, Austria
5 room house
Wienersdorf, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Quiet, green residential area with very good connections. Only about 25 minutes to Vienna – …
$785,535
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6 room house in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
6 room house
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 3
Fonita Extravagant and well-kept land plot of 1280 m2 contains an outdoor swimming pool, a p…
$3,81M
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House in Seiersberg Pirka, Austria
House
Seiersberg Pirka, Austria
Investors beware ! Attractive apartment package at Graz Well connected in Seiersberg, will …
$1,15M
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5 room house in Pressbaum, Austria
5 room house
Pressbaum, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 502 m²
A large brick mass house with a fully developed hip roof is for sale. Two garages and a mass…
$807,403
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3 room house in Vienna, Austria
3 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
New construction project near U1 OberlaaElegant two-level house with private garden and balc…
$603,121
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4 room house in Paudorf, Austria
4 room house
Paudorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 042 m²
Description This sunny and family-friendly new construction project is located in a top loca…
$403,702
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Villa in Baden, Austria
Villa
Baden, Austria
Area 429 m²
This outstanding villa, built in 2003-2004 to the highest quality standards, is in an impecc…
$3,41M
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7 room house in Vienna, Austria
7 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
MauerbachstraßeSilvester-Special:6-Zimmer-Hausin1140WienzueinemunschlagbarenPreis!  DasHausb…
$924,363
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Vienna, Austria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 468 m²
DescriptionWelcome to this exclusive villa in the northwest of Vienna, located in the 19th d…
$4,18M
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Property types in Austria

villas

Properties features in Austria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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Luxury
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