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Apartments for sale in Austria

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Vienna
109
Graz
24
Styria
29
Lower Austria
9
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172 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vienna, Austria
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1 bedroom apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
DescriptionThis condominium has about 50 m2, consists of 2 rooms plus ancillary rooms and ba…
$404,001
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2 bedroom apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 6
Very quiet, sunny, barrier-free, air-conditioned, low-energy - condominium with conservatory…
$1,02M
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3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Near VotivkircheOn the border with the 1st Viennese district is this impressive object of an…
$4,35M
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3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Brigittenau, immediately next to the Augarten, tram line 5 in front of the doorRenovated apa…
$439,622
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5 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Near VotivkircheThis impressive antique property, located next to the 1st district of Vienna…
$3,10M
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Penthouse 3 rooms in Lechnerschaft, Austria
Penthouse 3 rooms
Lechnerschaft, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/1
Description: This exclusive penthouse is for sale in the prime location of Millstatt. The b…
$1,15M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor -2
The apartment is in a quiet residential area in the 13. District of Hietzing, near the Schön…
$335,501
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4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 4/6
Mexikoplatz, Vorgartenstraße, next to UNO-City and Prater Park.Penthouse maisonette with air…
$1,21M
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3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Turkenschain Park Petzleinsdorf Castle Park * AKH Vienna * Weeringer Straße * Schools and un…
$2,49M
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Floor 1
ottakringModern 2-room apartment in a new building with a balcony and private garden This m…
$370,208
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4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The apartment is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Vienna - in Weiburgasse in …
$5,77M
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2 room apartment in Graz, Austria
2 room apartment
Graz, Austria
Rooms 2
Floor 4
The apartment is located in Körösiestraße in the popular Geidorf district. This location off…
$179,700
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2 room apartment in Schrocken, Austria
2 room apartment
Schrocken, Austria
Rooms 2
Number of floors 7
Space LechApartment A0-14 Orientation: North East Investor Apartment in the Austrian Alps …
$1,01M
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4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
The apartment is located in the best area in Beatricgasse in the third district of Vienna. T…
$3,46M
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 582 m²
Top-Renovated Old Building Apartment with Sunny Garden in Ottakring In the high ground of a…
$345,865
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Apartment in Bad Sauerbrunn, Austria
Apartment
Bad Sauerbrunn, Austria
Bathrooms count 4
Area 770 m²
Bad Sauerbrunn is a traditional resort known for its healing springs and activities, as well…
$1,73M
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9 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
9 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 401 m²
Number of floors 4
Excellent transport accessibility: 2 minutes walk to Unter Sankt Veit station, U4. Developed…
$3,46M
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6 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
6 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 1
DieWohnungliegtimexklusiven19.BezirkDöbling,direktanderDonauundnahedemWienerwald,wasidealfür…
$2,66M
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor -1/4
The apartment is in excellent location in the heart of Döbling. Döblinger Hauptstraße is one…
$517,758
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3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3
Welcome to an apartment that combines everything that life in Vienna is valued for: historic…
$726,972
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Apartment in Vienna, Austria
Apartment
Vienna, Austria
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
Location. In an excellent location in the 4th district of Vienna, on the charming street of…
$728,170
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Apartment in Austria
Apartment
Austria
In the immediate vicinity of Neustift am Valde you can enjoy nature, while all the necessary…
$2,14M
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Apartment in Graz, Austria
Apartment
Graz, Austria
Area 131 m²
The business district is located in a busy location in Gries, Graz. Thanks to the high pass-…
$138,376
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5 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
5 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 222 m²
Floor 1
GrinzingSunny apartment with a garden and a private pool in the center of Grinzing! This bea…
$2,20M
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3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Very good location with fast connection to U6 Erlaaer Straße. Shops, infrastructure and publ…
$485,898
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Apartment in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Apartment
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Area 70 m²
A place where elegance meets the joy of life – and every day feels like a holiday. Just 25 m…
$673,891
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Apartment in Vienna, Austria
Apartment
Vienna, Austria
Area 1 904 m²
U3,WestbahnhofDieImmobilieisteinEckzinshausausderJahrhundertwende.DieStraßenfassadebeeindruc…
$14,88M
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Apartment in Vienna, Austria
Apartment
Vienna, Austria
Area 403 m²
Location. In an excellent location in the 4th district of Vienna, on the charming street of…
$2,88M
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 652 m²
This first-class renovated and fully modernized floor apartment is in a coveted, central loc…
$896,472
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2 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
2 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/6
A new exclusive project is being implemented between the Main University Hospital of Vienna …
$808,887
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Property types in Austria

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Austria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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