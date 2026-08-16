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Hotels for sale in Austria

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22 properties total found
Hotel 3 000 m² in Graz, Austria
Hotel 3 000 m²
Graz, Austria
Rooms 50
Area 3 000 m²
For reasons of confidentiality, the published location does not correspond to the actual loc…
$4,38M
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Hotel 700 m² in Kremsbrucke, Austria
Hotel 700 m²
Kremsbrucke, Austria
Rooms 18
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
On 1,530msee height, direct van exercise lifts, BabyliftenundDe-kischlegen, offers that the …
$1,26M
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Hotel 8 100 m² in Vienna, Austria
Hotel 8 100 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 150
Area 8 100 m²
A hotel with a management company with a long lease agreement with a central location in Vie…
$40,34M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Perfect 4**** star hotel in Katchberghohe area! in Katschberg, Austria
Perfect 4**** star hotel in Katchberghohe area!
Katschberg, Austria
Area 4 900 m²
Number of floors 5
Perfect 4**** star hotel in KATSCHBERGHÖHE - with ongoing modernization and upgrade. t is a…
$9,40M
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Bad Loipersdorf, Austria
Hotel 1 200 m²
Bad Loipersdorf, Austria
Rooms 20
Area 1 200 m²
RaumFürstenfeld,naheThermeLoipersdorfNonetheless, there is no doubt that there is a lack of …
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Recently built 4**** star ski area hotel in Katschberg area! in Katschberg, Austria
Recently built 4**** star ski area hotel in Katschberg area!
Katschberg, Austria
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 6
Excellent 4**** star superior ski area hotel in KATSCHBERGHÖHE region. This fantastic hotel…
$18,80M
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TekceTekce
Unique grand hotel resort in ski area of Zell Am See in Zell am See, Austria
Unique grand hotel resort in ski area of Zell Am See
Zell am See, Austria
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 6
Unique opportunity - super popular Zell am See offers 245-rooms resort for sale! There are …
$27,03M
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4**** hotel of 33 rooms in Zugspitze area, close to Garmisch-Partenkirchen! in Arzl im Pitztal, Austria
4**** hotel of 33 rooms in Zugspitze area, close to Garmisch-Partenkirchen!
Arzl im Pitztal, Austria
Rooms 33
Area 2 661 m²
Number of floors 4
4-star hotel for sale in Arzl im Pitztal, Austria! Just a few km from Zugspitze and Garmisc…
$3,41M
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Hotel 2 650 m² in Krimml, Austria
Hotel 2 650 m²
Krimml, Austria
Rooms 37
Area 2 650 m²
Zillertel Arena Krimmler Falls High Towers National Park innsbruck salzburgRare market oppor…
$2,66M
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Hotel 2 309 m² in Imst, Austria
Hotel 2 309 m²
Imst, Austria
Rooms 35
Area 2 309 m²
TyrolFor sale is an exceptional historical real estate jewel in the heart of Tyrol. The trad…
Price on request
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Rare ski area hotel for sale in Innsbruck area, for reasonable price! in Natters, Austria
Rare ski area hotel for sale in Innsbruck area, for reasonable price!
Natters, Austria
Area 1 075 m²
Number of floors 4
Amazing 3*** ski region hotel in Innsbruck area! Hotel offers 23 rooms, total area is 1075 …
$3,76M
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Hotel 2 000 m² in Donnerskirchen, Austria
Hotel 2 000 m²
Donnerskirchen, Austria
Rooms 46
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 2
North Burgenland, Amrandeneusiedlersee Location: Amrandeneusiedlersee5gehmdorfzumdorfzentru…
$2,31M
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Hotel 3 592 m² in Vienna, Austria
Hotel 3 592 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 35
Area 3 592 m²
Floor -2/4
14. District PenzingThe Nest Natur Hostel is located in the 14. district Penzing, right at J…
$18,45M
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Hotel 2 500 m² in Innsbruck, Austria
Hotel 2 500 m²
Innsbruck, Austria
Rooms 40
Area 2 500 m²
Tirol, Austria – established alpine destination all year round. The indicated postal code is…
$6,80M
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4**** hotel of great investment potential, Katchberg area! in Katschberg, Austria
4**** hotel of great investment potential, Katchberg area!
Katschberg, Austria
Area 4 900 m²
Number of floors 5
Great reputable hotel in Katschberghohe area with investment/expansion potential! Current…
$10,58M
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Wonderful recently built hotel in Achensee area, 4**** in Maurach, Austria
Wonderful recently built hotel in Achensee area, 4****
Maurach, Austria
Area 1 664 m²
Number of floors 5
Outstanding 4**** boutique hotel in Achensee valley not far from Maurach. Hotel is construc…
$13,51M
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Hotel 2 849 m² in Raabs an der Thaya, Austria
Hotel 2 849 m²
Raabs an der Thaya, Austria
Rooms 39
Area 2 849 m²
Number of floors 3
RaabsanderThaya,DasHotelliegtdirektanderFlußThaya,umgebenvondensanftenHügelnundderunberührte…
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Hotel 6 200 m² in Kitzbuhel, Austria
Hotel 6 200 m²
Kitzbuhel, Austria
Rooms 77
Area 6 200 m²
$42,55M
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Hotel 3 591 m² in Vienna, Austria
Hotel 3 591 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 77
Area 3 591 m²
$21,16M
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Hotel 3 850 m² in Donnerskirchen, Austria
Hotel 3 850 m²
Donnerskirchen, Austria
Rooms 46
Area 3 850 m²
Number of floors 2
Location:   Amrandeiiedlersee 5gehmnutumdorfzentrum Airport-Wien-Schwechat-50km, 45-c…
$2,15M
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Hotel 7 560 m² in Bad Loipersdorf, Austria
Hotel 7 560 m²
Bad Loipersdorf, Austria
Rooms 20
Area 7 560 m²
Discover this charming 4-star boutique hotel Garni, idyllically surrounded by meadows and fo…
$2,32M
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Hotel 8 500 m² in Vienna, Austria
Hotel 8 500 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 150
Area 8 500 m²
Hotel with a management company with a long lease agreement with a central location in Vienn…
$41,19M
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