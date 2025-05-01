Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Lesser Sunda Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Bali
397
Canggu
72
Kuta Selatan
65
Ubud District
29
58 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Стартовали продажи нового комплекса от надежного застройщика с 10-летним опытом и подтвержде…
$114,900
1 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocea…
$204,219
2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia We offer …
$286,689
1 room apartment in Air Kuning, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Apartments with a terrace. 30% down payment with 7 installments. Long-term lease 28+30…
$163,500
2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Jalan Umalas, Bali…
$329,011
1 bedroom apartment in Air Kuning, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique apartments in beautiful Ubud. Profitability of apartments from renting out up to 1…
$285,000
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments on the best island of Bali. Apartments with full finishing "turnkey". Initial …
$224,603
1 bedroom apartment in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale are one bedroom luxury apartments with a lagoon-like pool in the middle of the turq…
$192,581
3 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments on the first coastline of the ocean. Benefits for investment: rental income up…
$393,000
1 bedroom apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with an ideal location and a beautiful view. Apartments in a unique residential …
$203,000
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential apartments one minute from the beach. Down payment - 50%. ROI 20.66%, payback…
$175,000
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia …
$125,532
2 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indo…
$551,536
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, In…
$242,127
1 room apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with a beautiful view of the ocean. Apartments with furniture and a beautiful …
$92,000
2 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
Fully furnished apartments with a top location. Two-level apartments, modern layout: kitche…
$200,000
2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security near …
$778,182
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer apart…
$69,305
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique innovative complex in Bali. Leasehold 30 years in hand + 30 years of extension. …
$110,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Guarded complex of premium townhouses with swimming pools, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia We…
$200,267
2 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartments with a view of the jungle and waterfall. Apartments with investment attractive…
$99,000
1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
* ONLY 1 LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 18.26% and re-sale profit…
$148,770
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offe…
$318,813
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 5
Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing. Payback period 5-6 years. 5-year warra…
$199,000
1 bedroom apartment in Cemagi, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Cemagi, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
An innovative project with an extraordinary dragon-shaped design and cocoon-style residences…
$265,000
2 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments on the best island of Bali. Apartments with full finishing "turnkey". Initial …
$340,000
2 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offer a town…
$318,813
2 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments on the first coastline of the ocean. Benefits for investment: rental income up…
$305,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments on the best island of Bali. Apartments with full finishing "turnkey". Initial …
$156,000
2 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments with a picturesque view on the ocean shore. Rental yield of 12-20% per annum. …
$360,000
Property types in Lesser Sunda Islands

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
