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Apartments for sale in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale are one bedroom luxury apartments with a lagoon-like pool in the middle of the turq…
$195,100
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Properties features in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

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