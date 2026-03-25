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Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Bali
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6 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern loft-style apartments with a mezzanine floor, located in the rapidly developing Umala…
$111,000
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Лофт на шорт кате, возле Хоум Кафе, Чангу. $119000. $125000 (двухэтажный). Гардеробная. …
$119,000
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
Апартаменты Премьер, Чангу. $150 000 - цена за первый этаж. $165 000 - цена за второй этаж…
$150,000
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OneOne
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
$90,000
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Новый Лофт на Бату Болонг, Чангу. 1 спальня. Всего 2 этажа. Кухня гостиная с двуспальным …
$220,000
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Лофт на Бату Болонг. Гардеробная. Панорамные окна. Балкон - терраса. Общая лаунж зона и …
$195,000
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Nils OttNils Ott

Properties features in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

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