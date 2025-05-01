Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

5 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kutuh, Indonesia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 4
Pandawa Dream by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments.1. Facilit…
$270,000
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 198 m²
Apartments with finished finishing and furniture. 2-bedroom penthouse in a large-scale comp…
$570,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kutuh, Indonesia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4
Pandawa Dream by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments.1. Facilit…
$195,000
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kutuh, Indonesia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
Invest in the unique Pandawa Dream project in Bali, which combines premium service and harmo…
$250,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 152 m²
Penthouse with a spacious bedroom with a king-size bed. Large bathroom with a shower and a b…
$460,000
