Commercial real estate in Thira Municipal Unit, Greece

Hotel with sauna in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Hotel with sauna
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Greece Santorini Island Hotel 5 * with the beach Charming operating resort hotel 5 ***** on …
€20,00M
Hotel 39 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 39
Number of floors 1
Hotel 4 * with 5 * features, with 39 rooms, radically renovated in 2015, whose buildings occ…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Super Offer!!! For sale, a residential complex on the island of Santorini, which consists of…
€3,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Perissa, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Perissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a beautiful hotel thatis located in the village of Emporio , in 8…
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Akrotiri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Akrotiri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 046 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an exclusive business of 5 self-contained villas with swimming pool on the island o…
€8,50M
