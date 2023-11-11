Villas for sale in Spata, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pikermi, Greece
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€800,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pikermi, Greece
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,80M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pikermi, Greece
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 5 bedrooms…
€1,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pikermi, Greece
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 386 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,20M
