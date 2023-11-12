Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Paiania
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Paiania, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paiania, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 426 m²
Peania east of Athens villa of 426 sq.m. of luxurious construction with unique materials, on…
€900,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Paiania, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,70M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Paiania, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
We propose for sale a villa of 1965 that was completely renovated in 2014 internally and ext…
€1,000,000
Mir