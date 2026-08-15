Villas for sale in Paiania, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Paiania
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas in Paiania, Greece

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paiania, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 426 m²
Peania east of Athens villa of 426 sq.m. of luxurious construction with unique materials, on…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paiania, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Paiania, Greece
Villa
Paiania, Greece
Area 700 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover ultimate luxury in a serene environment…
$1,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go