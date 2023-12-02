Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Malia, Greece

1 property total found
Hotel 19 rooms with furnishings in Malia, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms with furnishings
Malia, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
Old hotel of 750 sq.m. is offered for sale in the Hersonisos region, on of the most tourist …
€399,000
Mir