Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Municipality of Kato Chorion

Lands for sale in Municipality of Kato Chorion, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Episkopi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 613 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4613 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€290,000
Plot of land in Kato Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 811 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 811 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€115,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir