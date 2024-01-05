Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

7 properties total found
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
€280,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale, a lovely detached house in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in close proximit…
€330,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Hersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
€99,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 rooms with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old house 173 sq.m. in Agriana, Hersonisos next to the highway. The property is bui…
€178,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
**Charming Stone House for Sale in Analipsi, Heraklion, Crete** Discover the perfect blend o…
€269,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
