Villas for sale in Lavrion, Greece

5 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,000,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lavrion, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€800,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 3-storey villa of 600 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
€2,62M
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa with furnishings in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€5,00M
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€480,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
