Houses for sale in Elassona Municipality, Greece

3 room house in Elassona Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Vatopedi village 3 km from the beach and 5 km from Me…
€410,000
9 room house in Elassona Municipality, Greece
9 room house
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
The villa is located in Vatopedi village 3 km from the beach and in the suburbs of Metamorfo…
€560,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Elassona Municipality, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
The house is located in a popular village named Metamorfosi which is famous with its picture…
€600,000
6 room house with Bedrooms in Elassona Municipality, Greece
6 room house with Bedrooms
Elassona Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
This house is situated in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village 350 meters to the beach. The vi…
€400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kalyvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€160,000
