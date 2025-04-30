Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Corinthia Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/5
- 26sqm apartment in the center of the city of Loutraki. - With only 26 square meters, this…
$71,693
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Korinthia: Loutraki-Perachora 31 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 B…
$86,508
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go