Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
€135,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€380,000

Properties features in Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir