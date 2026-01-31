Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Wermelskirchen, Germany

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Hunger, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Hunger, Germany
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Wermelskirchen (NRW) - a great 3-room apartment for investors! Price: 98.000 €  SPECIAL O…
$114,048
