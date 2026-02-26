Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Velbert
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Velbert, Germany

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Velbert, Germany
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Velbert, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/3
🏡 For sale is a beautifully maintained 2-room apartment on the attic floor in the excellent …
$129,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ELEMENTA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go