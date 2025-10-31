Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Velbert
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Velbert, Germany

1 property total found
4 room apartment in Velbert, Germany
4 room apartment
Velbert, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
$498,497
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go