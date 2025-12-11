Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Schlei Ostsee
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Schlei Ostsee, Germany

1 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Damp, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Damp, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 5
Direct location on the Baltic Sea coast with beach, yacht harbor and water sports🚗 Good tran…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Schlei Ostsee, Germany

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go