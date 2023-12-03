Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Salzgitter

Commercial real estate in Salzgitter, Germany

2 properties total found
Commercial in Salzgitter, Germany
Commercial
Salzgitter, Germany
The property is located in a large city in the South-East of Lower Saxony. It is the third l…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
Commercial in Salzgitter, Germany
Commercial
Salzgitter, Germany
Shopping center in Salzgitter in Lower Saxony.Shopping center, residential and office buildi…
€13,10M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir