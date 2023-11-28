Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pirmasens, Germany
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€260,000
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating in Pirmasens, Germany
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
We ask for two new construction projects in 66955 Pirmasens. Object description The offer …
€575,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Dellfeld, Germany
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Dellfeld, Germany
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€219,000
Chalet 10 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
Chalet 10 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
This interesting mansion is located in the region of Lower Saxony, south of the famous Hamb…
€3,40M
