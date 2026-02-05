Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Niesky
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Niesky, Germany

1 property total found
Commercial property 3 200 m² in Niesky, Germany
TOP TOP
Commercial property 3 200 m²
Niesky, Germany
Area 3 200 m²
- I'm sorry. Without intermediaries - Commercial property on the border 59-900 (Zgorzelec/Gö…
$908,958
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Deutsch, Polski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go