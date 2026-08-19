Condos for sale in Munich, Germany

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Condos in Munich, Germany

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6 properties total found
Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
3-room apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central area of ​​Munic…
$1,01M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 5
Well-appointed 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on t…
$550,540
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious 3-room apartment in a central prestigious area of ​​​​Munich with large ceilings wi…
$1,40M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 6
This quiet and spacious 2-room apartment with balcony is located just a few minutes from Leo…
$669,284
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 2 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 4
2-room apartment in Munich in good condition (renovation was carried out in a timely manner)…
$507,361
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 5
3-room apartment in Munich with two balconies and bright rooms. In the apartment: - exc…
$890,580
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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