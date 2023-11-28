Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Lower Saxony
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Lower Saxony, Germany

сommercial property
28
shops
4
Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel with kreditom ipotekoy in Lower Saxony, Germany
Hotel with kreditom ipotekoy
Lower Saxony, Germany
Area 5 384 m²
Germany Lower Saxony. Braunschweig A large new hotel 4 **** Huge, new hotel 4 **** in the ve…
€30,00M
Leave a request
Hotel in Lower Saxony, Germany
Hotel
Lower Saxony, Germany
Germany Federal State Lower Saxony Hanover Hotel 3.5 * near the parks A successfully operati…
€3,65M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir