Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Landkreis Muenchen
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Landkreis Muenchen, Germany

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 10 rooms in Gruenwald, Germany
Villa 10 rooms
Gruenwald, Germany
Rooms 10
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
10-room villa with an elevator with a large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grunwal…
€11,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

Properties features in Landkreis Muenchen, Germany

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir