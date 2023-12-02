Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Hamburg, Germany

Villa 6 bedrooms in Hamburg, Germany
Villa 6 bedrooms
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Unique villa on a park-like, south-facing plot in a prime location The imposing villa is lo…
€3,40M
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms in Hamburg, Germany
Villa 3 bedrooms
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Historic town house from the Wilhelminian era in the best location near the Alst Only a few…
€7,80M
per month
Villa 6 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with heating in Hamburg, Germany
Villa 6 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with heating
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 6
Area 210 m²
The charming house is located in northeastern Hamburg in the Wooldorf-Olstedt district, Vand…
€835,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Hamburg, Germany

with lake view
cheap
luxury
