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Terraced Houses in Frankfurt, Germany

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5 bedroom house in Frankfurt, Germany
5 bedroom house
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Historic Former U.S. Army Colonel House – Corner Lot with Garden bordering Frankfurt Loca…
$1,20M
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