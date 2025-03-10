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  4. Residential complex The largest project in Tbilisi on the banks of the Kura River is Eaglehills Waterfront BY EMAAR

Residential complex The largest project in Tbilisi on the banks of the Kura River is Eaglehills Waterfront BY EMAAR

Tbilisi, Georgia
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$135,000
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ID: 35113
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/04/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Metro
    Nadzaladevi (~ 900 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The largest project in Tbilisi on the banks of the Kura River is Eaglehills Waterfront BY EMAAR GROUP

A unique format with the preservation of the natural landscape design of the area.

Tbilisi The Tbilisi Waterfront project, implemented by the international development company Eagle Hills, is an ambitious development of an urban area of about 6 million square meters. This large—scale project is designed to transform the embankment of the Krtsanisi district in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi.

Main features of the project: - Location: Krtsanisi district, located near the international airport and the main business areas of the city. - Investments: The total volume of investments is estimated at $6.5 billion USD.

General concept: The project is conceived as a kind of "city within a city", including various types of real estate and infrastructure: - Residential complexes with a variety of housing formats (apartments, villas, townhouses); - High-end office buildings; - Shopping and entertainment areas with pedestrian promenades and restaurants; - Cultural centers and public spaces; - Five-star world-class hotels.

Project features: - The length of the embankment is 17 km, where green recreation areas and walking alleys will be arranged. - The concept provides for a harmonious combination of natural landscapes, historical monuments and modern architectural solutions. - Special attention is paid to creating comfortable conditions for residents and guests of the capital: the infrastructure will ensure comfortable living, work and recreation.

Significance for the region: Tbilisi Waterfront will become one of the largest projects for the integrated development of urban areas, contributing to the development of tourism, increasing the investment attractiveness of the country and improving the quality of life of citizens. Due to the high level of landscaping and thoughtful design, the territory will be able to become a new business card of Tbilisi and attract a large number of tourists and investors. Thus, the Tbilisi Waterfront project is focused on the long term, offering residents and guests a unique space for a comfortable life, work and leisure, which will allow the city to acquire a new look and strengthen its position as an attractive tourist destination and business center.

The most convenient installment plan:

5% initial payment

Payment 1 - 5% December 2026

Payment 2 - 10% January 2027

Payment 3 - 10% December 2027

Payment 4 - 10% June 2028

5 - 60% payment upon receipt of keys

Early withdrawal from the project without penalties and additional fees.

The offer is limited, it is possible to clarify the available units by contacting our specialists or through a request on the website. We will respond within 30 minutes!

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
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Residential complex The largest project in Tbilisi on the banks of the Kura River is Eaglehills Waterfront BY EMAAR
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$135,000
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