Apart hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.

Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Family Club.

Buyback guarantee!

Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years!

EU citizenship - Romanian passport - as a GIFT!

We accrue income from the first day after purchase, and not after the completion of construction and launch of the hotel.

That is, you start earning the next day after full payment.

Family Club is part of the first hotel complex in Georgia with All Inclusive services and full infrastructure for families with children. 90 infrastructure facilities designed for a comfortable stay of the most demanding residents, tourists and their children.

4 room categories:



Junior Suite

Room 37.3 m2 with a king-size bed or two single beds, with a kitchen area and a balcony.

Deluxe Suite

Room 58.2 m2 with a separate bedroom and a kitchen-living room.

The spacious layout allows comfortable accommodation for up to 4 people.

Family Suite

A spacious room of 87.5 m2 with two separate bedrooms and a kitchen-living room.

Distinctive features of rooms of this category are large balconies, as well as the possibility of comfortable accommodation for up to 6 people.

Penthouse

A spacious two-story room of 119.4 m2 with two separate bedrooms and a kitchen-living room.

On the second floor of the penthouse there is a large terrace with excellent views.

In the rooms

Wardrobe

Bed

Desk

Work chair

Bedside tables

Chest of drawers

Side table

Living room sofa (deLuxe and Luxe layouts)

Terrace furniture

Mirrors

Telephones

TV

Electronic safe

Iron and ironing board

Hairdryer

Electric juicer

Toaster

Kettle

Coffee machine

Hob

Refrigerator

Oven

Microwave

Dishes, Cutlery

Bed linen, Bathrobes, Slippers

Complex infrastructure:

12 restaurants, cafes, bars

7 swimming pools

SPA

Fitness center

2 sports grounds

Children's playgrounds, playrooms, cafes and clubs

Children's park

Rope town with trampoline and climbing wall

Conference hall

4 meeting-room

Coworking

Mini golf

Bowling

Cinema

Billiards

Library

Chess tables

Bike and electric scooter rental

Board games

Wine house

Tasting room

Chacha-house

Banquet hall

Bath complex

Wine therapy and herbal medicine center

Charcot shower

Salt rooms

Jacuzzi

Massage rooms

Artesian spring

Branded photo zone

Souvenir shop

Markets and eco-shop

Parking

Helipad

Location:

Gonio resort village

To the sea - 400 m

To the center of Batumi - 14 km

To the airport - 8 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.