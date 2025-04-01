Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Mtskheta, Georgia

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Mtskheta, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Mtskheta, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied private house for sale in Mtskheta, located on 1400 sq.m. land, 4 rooms (3 bedroom…
$300,000
