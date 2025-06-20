Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Mtskheta
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Mtskheta, Georgia

2 properties total found
Commercial property in Mtskheta, Georgia
Commercial property
Mtskheta, Georgia
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
If you have experience managing a (current) hotel, you will realize that this is an investme…
$373,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 10 840 m² in Mtskheta, Georgia
Commercial property 10 840 m²
Mtskheta, Georgia
Area 10 840 m²
Mtskheta, Armazis Gorge (near the Lukoil oil base), industrial zone with non-agricultural st…
$660,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go