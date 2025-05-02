Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia

3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Mtskheta Municipality, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Mtskheta Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
1-storied 175 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Mtskheta region, Gorovani, 4 r…
$150,000
9 bedroom house in Dusheti Municipality, Georgia
9 bedroom house
Dusheti Municipality, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storied 450 sq.m. private house for sale in 12 km from Bulachauri, in Tsiteli Klde village…
$320,000
4 bedroom house in Saguramo, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Saguramo, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
1-storied 340 sq.m. new-constructed private house for sale in Saguramo, 5 rooms (4 bedrooms …
$670,000
