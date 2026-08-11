Cottages for sale in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

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Cottages in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

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2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Akhalsopeli, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Akhalsopeli, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 3
Akhalsopeli - the nearest suburb of Batumi. To the city is 7 minutes drive. The houses are b…
$158,000
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Akhalsopeli, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Akhalsopeli, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
Characteristics of the object:Located in the suburbs of Batumi, Akhalsopeli (on the highway …
$279,600
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