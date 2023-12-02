UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Residential
Var
Houses
Houses for sale in Var, France
villas
145
House
Clear all
146 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sainte-Maxime, France
4
1
180 m²
Beautiful 5-room villa with swimming pool and sea view over the village of Saint-Tropez for …
€3,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
10
540 m²
In a gated community, not far from the beaches, family villa to be entirely renovated. The …
€3,07M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint-Tropez, France
5
196 m²
In Saint-Tropez, this Provençal bastide for sale, with an 8336 m² garden, offers a typical l…
€6,80M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ramatuelle, France
6
290 m²
Discover for sale this contemporary house full of charm with a garden of 1400 m², available …
€5,90M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint-Tropez, France
3
120 m²
Located in the heart of the village of Saint-Tropez in one of the most highly sought after a…
€3,30M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
6
1
284 m²
Magnificent waterfront property in Grimaud with panoramic views of the sea and Saint-Tropez.…
€11,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
3
1
100 m²
GRIMAUD: VILLA LOCATED NEAR THE BEACHES AND GOLF OF BEAUVALLON: This Provençal style villa …
€892,500
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Montauroux, France
4
230 m²
Situated in a domain, beautiful provencal villa renovated with taste, offering very nice vol…
€880,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms
Saint-Raphael, France
7
240 m²
In the heart of a private domain, just 2 minutes from Agay beaches and shops, family villa o…
€2,55M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sainte-Maxime, France
3
267 m²
Beautiful villa with a dominant view of the golf course, nature and a view of the bay of Sai…
€2,65M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms
La Garde-Freinet, France
7
2
240 m²
Charming dry stone house on 13,500m² of land with large swimming pool with curtain, pool hou…
€1,28M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
5
250 m²
Grimaud, nestled in lush greenery, for sale Provencal bastide with views of the countryside.…
€2,80M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sainte-Maxime, France
5
311 m²
Luxurious villa in Ste Maxime offering a splendid sea view, available for sale. This family …
€5,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ramatuelle, France
6
310 m²
If you are looking for a new house, with beautiful volumes, with quality finishes, in a beau…
€5,25M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ramatuelle, France
2
120 m²
Co-exclusivity for this rare and elegant village house offering a living area of at least …
€1,49M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint-Tropez, France
5
335 m²
House with potential with its many terraces in a lush garden for sale in Les Parcs de Saint-…
€8,48M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gassin, France
4
244 m²
At the heart of stunning private grounds of approx. 6000 sq.m, this magnificent bastide of 2…
€4,75M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint-Tropez, France
6
230 m²
Well preserved address for this villa located in the Parc de la Moutte, Very nearby the Sali…
€5,83M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
6
5
250 m²
Exceptional! Village house of around 200m², which has seen multiple visits from famous histo…
€1,30M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Callian, France
6
300 m²
Large family house divided into two wings for a total of 6 bedrooms on 300 m² of living spac…
€1,35M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
4
277 m²
An almost waterfront location, a unique site at the water's edge, facing the bay of St Trope…
€6,90M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-sur-Argens, France
4
264 m²
Les Issambres, prized for its quality of life and its incredible sea views, is a charming fa…
€2,86M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cavalaire-sur-Mer, France
6
250 m²
Ideal locationin a private domain for this luxurious 250 sq.m contemporary villa set on an a…
€2,99M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms
Ramatuelle, France
10
690 m²
In Ramatuelle, a very picturesque village perched 30 km from the motorway and only 44 km fro…
€9,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ramatuelle, France
5
360 m²
Family villa, available for sale in Ramatuelle, offering a magnificent unobstructed view of …
€7,95M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ramatuelle, France
5
282 m²
In Ramatuelle, in the Pampelonne district, walking distance from the beaches, 282 m² villa f…
€3,95M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom
Ramatuelle, France
1
73 m²
Ramatuelle, in the heart of the village, charming and renovated house offering a beautiful p…
€958,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms
Fayence, France
7
882 m²
In Fayence, prestigious country house for sale (882 m² including 532 m² of legal living area…
€5,90M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grimaud, France
5
327 m²
Villa of 327 m² for sale in Grimaud. This neo-Provençal villa located near the center of the…
€3,25M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
4
135 m²
St Aygulf, seaside villa (135 m²) available for sale. Located near the city center and about…
€1,70M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Properties features in Var, France
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL