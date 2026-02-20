Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

12 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
4 bedroom house
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 5
At the gates of MONACO we offer you to live in this magnificent modern house. Completely re…
$3,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
5 bedroom house in Nice, France
5 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Prestigious house with panoramic view of the Bay of Angels. Located in the prestigious Parc …
$4,77M
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Turbie, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Turbie, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Bordering Monaco, paradise of Golfe Bleu. A rare pearl! This could be the description of thi…
$1,23M
5 bedroom house in Antibes, France
5 bedroom house
Antibes, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 236 m²
VERY BEAUTIFUL VILLA - OPEN SEA VIEW Antibes: in a quiet and secure area with swimming pool …
$1,29M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For the nature lovers only! In the most beautiful and exclusive area of French Riviera, all …
$1,54M
4 bedroom house in Nice, France
4 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
NICE - PESSICART: Exceptional location with a panoramic view. Superb 1930 style property wit…
$2,11M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 368 m²
NICE - Mont Boron Very beautiful modern villa built in 2014 of approximately 250m2 on a plot…
$5,80M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Unique house with panoramic sea view and view of the green hills. Provencal house of 180m² i…
$2,85M
4 bedroom house in Villefranche sur Mer, France
4 bedroom house
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Contemporary villa with swimming pool - Secure domain - Villefranche-sur-Mer Located in a hi…
$5,40M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a pool at Domaine Mougins.  Rooms: 5 - Living Area:171 m². Plot Area: 67…
$2,49M
