  2. France
  3. Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

Cannes
18
Antibes
9
Grasse
47
Draguignan
31
6 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Cannes, France
6 bedroom house
Cannes, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
Vente Villa Luxe avec Vue Panoramique, Cannes Californie EXCLUSIVITE. Le summum du style, de…
$7,53M
5 bedroom house in Nice, France
5 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Prestigious house with panoramic view of the Bay of Angels. Located in the prestigious Parc …
$4,77M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For the nature lovers only! In the most beautiful and exclusive area of French Riviera, all …
$1,54M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 368 m²
NICE - Mont Boron Very beautiful modern villa built in 2014 of approximately 250m2 on a plot…
$5,80M
3 bedroom house in Aspremont, France
3 bedroom house
Aspremont, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
ASPROMONT/GAIRAUT Superb ultra contemporary semi-detached villa of 150 m² built in 2021 with…
$1,28M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
