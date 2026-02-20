Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

7 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
5 bedroom house in Nice, France
5 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Prestigious house with panoramic view of the Bay of Angels. Located in the prestigious Parc …
$4,77M
4 bedroom house in Nice, France
4 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
NICE - PESSICART: Exceptional location with a panoramic view. Superb 1930 style property wit…
$2,11M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 368 m²
NICE - Mont Boron Very beautiful modern villa built in 2014 of approximately 250m2 on a plot…
$5,80M
3 bedroom house in Aspremont, France
3 bedroom house
Aspremont, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
ASPROMONT/GAIRAUT Superb ultra contemporary semi-detached villa of 150 m² built in 2021 with…
$1,28M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Unique house with panoramic sea view and view of the green hills. Provencal house of 180m² i…
$2,85M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
