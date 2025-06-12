Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in La Rochelle, France

17 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$224,243
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Studio
$180,419
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
| Studio
$193,509
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Studio
$172,451
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$193,509
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
| Studio
$182,127
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$188,956
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$185,541
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Studio
$165,052
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$173,020
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$233,350
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Studio
$180,419
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$168,467
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
| Studio
$193,509
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$177,573
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Studio
$165,052
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Studio
$165,052
