Studios for Sale in Marseille, France

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Excellent location, 10 minutes by bus from the faculties of La Timone .In an area undergoing…
$92,574
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 6
| Studio
$97,838
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of Marseille, between the Dox district and the European Hospital, offers daily …
$134,799
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Timont district, this residence allows students to combine study and lei…
$103,903
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 4
In the heart of the Timont district, this residence allows students to combine study and lei…
$94,634
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 5
| Studio
$106,878
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Excellent location, 10 minutes by bus from the faculties of La Timone .In an area undergoing…
$86,395
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
Excellent location, 10 minutes by bus from the faculties of La Timone .In an area undergoing…
$92,460
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 5
In the heart of Marseille, between the Dox district and the European Hospital, offers daily …
$134,456
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 6
Excellent location, 10 minutes by bus from the faculties of La Timone .In an area undergoing…
$92,002
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
In the heart of the Timont district, this residence allows students to combine study and lei…
$93,718
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of Marseille, between the Dox district and the European Hospital, offers daily …
$132,167
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 5
In the heart of the Timont district, this residence allows students to combine study and lei…
$96,465
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
In the heart of the Timont district, this residence allows students to combine study and lei…
$93,718
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3
In the heart of Marseille, between the Dox district and the European Hospital, offers daily …
$132,167
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7
Excellent location, 10 minutes by bus from the faculties of La Timone .In an area undergoing…
$92,345
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 8
In the heart of the Timont district, this residence allows students to combine study and lei…
$110,425
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of Marseille, between the Dox district and the European Hospital, offers daily …
$124,271
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4
In the heart of Marseille, between the Dox district and the European Hospital, offers daily …
$125,873
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8
In the heart of the Timont district, this residence allows students to combine study and lei…
$127,819
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
In the heart of the Timont district, this residence allows students to combine study and lei…
$111,455
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4
In the heart of Marseille, between the Dox district and the European Hospital, offers daily …
$141,779
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of Marseille, between the Dox district and the European Hospital, offers daily …
$104,818
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2
Excellent location, 10 minutes by bus from the faculties of La Timone .In an area undergoing…
$88,111
