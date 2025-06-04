Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Grand Est, France

Strasbourg
14
Nancy
3
Metz
8
25 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$216,275
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 6
A stone’s throw from the University of Strasbourg and the Citadel Park, this living space co…
$91,177
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$127,261
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nancy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$200,339
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$195,786
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$152,531
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$210,584
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$193,509
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 8
A stone’s throw from the University of Strasbourg and the Citadel Park, this living space co…
$94,478
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
| Studio
$156,401
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
A stone’s throw from the University of Strasbourg and the Citadel Park, this living space co…
$149,571
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$111,894
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nancy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5
| Studio
$221,284
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$107,569
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$141,831
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$113,829
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 11
A stone’s throw from the University of Strasbourg and the Citadel Park, this living space co…
$83,437
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
A stone’s throw from the University of Strasbourg and the Citadel Park, this living space co…
$100,283
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$138,644
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$161,182
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nancy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5
| Studio
$184,403
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 13
A stone’s throw from the University of Strasbourg and the Citadel Park, this living space co…
$89,128
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
| Studio
$147,864
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 5
A stone’s throw from the University of Strasbourg and the Citadel Park, this living space co…
$87,193
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Strasbourg, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Strasbourg, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
| Studio
$154,694
