Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Lyon
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Lyon, France

Bron
5
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 331 Ecole de Sante des Armees, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
331 Ecole de Sante des Armees, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2
Open the doors to a friendly and warm living area, where you can take advantage of the proxi…
$103,559
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 331 Ecole de Sante des Armees, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
331 Ecole de Sante des Armees, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
Open the doors to a friendly and warm living area, where you can take advantage of the proxi…
$98,067
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lyon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
Located a few steps from the metro station (line D), this living space is very popular due t…
$99,440
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lyon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
The student living space is ideally located in one of the largest business and learning area…
$85,022
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lyon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$92,002
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lyon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
Located a few steps from the metro station (line D), this living space is very popular due t…
$109,052
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lyon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$66,141
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 331 Ecole de Sante des Armees, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
331 Ecole de Sante des Armees, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
Open the doors to a friendly and warm living area, where you can take advantage of the proxi…
$98,067
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 331 Ecole de Sante des Armees, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
331 Ecole de Sante des Armees, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
Open the doors to a friendly and warm living area, where you can take advantage of the proxi…
$105,276
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 331 Ecole de Sante des Armees, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
331 Ecole de Sante des Armees, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
Open the doors to a friendly and warm living area, where you can take advantage of the proxi…
$98,410
Leave a request

Properties features in Lyon, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go