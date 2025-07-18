Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Bordeaux, France

21 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$233,564
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cenon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cenon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$85,474
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$94,136
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Talence, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Talence, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2
Located within walking distance of the city centre and close to bus routes 10, 31 and 43, th…
$105,109
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Talence, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Talence, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2
Located within walking distance of the city centre and close to bus routes 10, 31 and 43, th…
$102,915
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cenon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cenon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$97,140
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
| Studio
$277,120
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$166,963
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Talence, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Talence, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 1
Located within walking distance of the city centre and close to bus routes 10, 31 and 43, th…
$95,638
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$87,206
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Talence, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Talence, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 1
Located within walking distance of the city centre and close to bus routes 10, 31 and 43, th…
$100,489
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$200,840
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Talence, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Talence, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2
Located within walking distance of the city centre and close to bus routes 10, 31 and 43, th…
$100,489
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$204,527
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Talence, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Talence, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Located within walking distance of the city centre and close to bus routes 10, 31 and 43, th…
$105,109
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
| Studio
$213,745
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
| Studio
$216,511
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
| Studio
$231,490
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$222,272
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cenon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cenon, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 1
Description of the hostel :10 minutes from Bastida Campus and Bordeaux IV University Distric…
$85,820
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bordeaux, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$205,795
