Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metz
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Metz, France

studios
8
1 BHK
16
2 BHK
15
3 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
39 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Metz, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$136,595
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ars sur Moselle, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ars sur Moselle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$199,201
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$127,261
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ars sur Moselle, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ars sur Moselle, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$229,707
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Metz, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metz, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$439,949
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Metz, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$131,814
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Metz, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$131,359
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Metz, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metz, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
| Apartments
$389,865
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ars sur Moselle, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ars sur Moselle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$193,509
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$152,531
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ars sur Moselle, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ars sur Moselle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$201,478
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ars sur Moselle, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ars sur Moselle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$193,509
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Metz, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metz, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$191,233
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ars sur Moselle, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ars sur Moselle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$201,478
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Metz, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
| Apartments
$130,220
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$111,894
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ars sur Moselle, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ars sur Moselle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$180,988
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Metz, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$129,765
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$107,569
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ars sur Moselle, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ars sur Moselle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$180,988
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$141,831
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Metz, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$144,221
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Metz, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
| Apartments
$133,180
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Metz, France
3 bedroom apartment
Metz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$500,279
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$113,829
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ars sur Moselle, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ars sur Moselle, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$226,520
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ars sur Moselle, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ars sur Moselle, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$284,573
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metz, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metz, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$138,644
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ars sur Moselle, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ars sur Moselle, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$245,871
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Metz, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metz, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$211,608
Leave a request

Properties features in Metz, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go