Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Nancy
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Nancy, France

studios
3
1 BHK
3
2 BHK
22
3 BHK
31
Apartment Delete
Clear all
57 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$210,584
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$210,584
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$188,387
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
| Apartments
$175,297
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$258,392
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nancy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$200,339
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$202,616
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$237,903
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$237,903
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$202,616
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
| Apartments
$204,892
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
| Apartments
$210,584
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$231,642
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$188,387
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$252,701
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$256,115
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$241,887
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$258,392
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$210,584
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$253,270
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$241,887
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$249,286
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$252,701
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$252,701
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$195,217
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
| Apartments
$194,079
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$208,307
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
| Apartments
$248,147
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nancy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5
| Studio
$221,284
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$261,807
Leave a request

Properties features in Nancy, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go