Apartments for sale in Kingersheim, France

2 BHK
4
3 BHK
10
4 BHK
4
18 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$261,238
4 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
4 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$309,615
3 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$262,376
3 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$264,653
4 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
4 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 3
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$367,668
2 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
2 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$199,201
3 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$268,068
4 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
4 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 3
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$372,221
3 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$246,440
3 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$250,993
4 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
4 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 92 m²
Floor 3
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$384,742
2 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
2 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$199,201
3 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$226,520
3 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$247,578
3 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$249,855
2 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
2 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$169,605
2 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
2 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$183,265
3 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$265,791
