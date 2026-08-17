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Apartments for sale in Colmar Ribeauville, France

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Colmar
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13 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
2 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
$459,536
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2 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
2 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$467,669
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3 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
3 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
| Apartments
$595,479
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
3 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
$497,879
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3 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
3 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$590,832
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2 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
2 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
$497,879
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
2 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
$451,402
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1 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
1 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$316,621
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2 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
2 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$474,641
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3 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
3 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
$579,213
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2 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
2 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
$509,498
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2 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
2 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
$446,755
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3 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
3 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$590,832
Leave a request

Property types in Colmar Ribeauville

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Colmar Ribeauville, France

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