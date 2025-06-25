Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Colmar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Colmar, France

2 BHK
7
3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
3 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$494,938
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
2 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$464,907
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
3 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$575,791
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
2 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$471,837
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
2 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$506,488
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
2 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
| Apartments
$444,116
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
1 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$349,402
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
2 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$448,736
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
3 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$587,342
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
2 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$494,938
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
3 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
| Apartments
$591,962
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
2 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$456,821
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
3 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$587,342
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go